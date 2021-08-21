Cancel
Nick Davatzes, Cable Pioneer Who Launched A&E Network and History Channel, Dies at 79

By Cynthia Littleton
Beaumont Enterprise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNickolas Davatzes, longtime CEO of A+E Networks who steered the launch of A&E Network and History Channel, died Saturday at his home in Wilton, Conn. He was 79. Davatzes joined the company as CEO in 1983 just as A&E Networks was formed through the merger of fledgling cable channels Entertainment Network, owned by RCA and the Rockefeller family, and ARTS Network, owned by Hearst and ABC. A+E Networks today is a 50-50 joint venture of the Walt Disney Co. and Hearst Corp. Davatzes served as CEO emeritus.

#Cable Tv#Cable Channel#Cable Television#Cable Pioneer#A E Networks#Entertainment Network#Rca#Arts Network#Abc#The Walt Disney Co#Hearst Corp#Variety A E Networks#Newen Owned Tv Movie#Arts And Entertainment#The History Channel#Greek#Marine Corp#French#A E Networks#Xerox
