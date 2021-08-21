Cancel
San Diego County, CA

Delta Surge Continues with 1,498 New Cases, 2 Deaths, 47 More Hospitalized

By Chris Jennewein
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 7 days ago
A young man is vaccinated against COVID-19 at a county clinic. Courtesy County News Center

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge, San Diego County health officials reported another 1,498 COVID-19 cases, two deaths and 47 additional hospitalizations Saturday.

The county Health and Human Services Agency also reported that the number of people currently hospitalized with the virus increased to more than 750. One month ago, that number was 200.

Patients in intensive care rose by two to 145, an increase of nearly 100 people over the past month.

Saturday’s data brought the county’s totals to 322,620 cases and 3,848 fatalities since the pandemic began.

A total of 19,053 tests were reported Saturday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 8.7%.

Almost all of the new cases involve people who have not been vaccinated. As of Aug. 18, 84.2% of San Diego residents aged 12 and older have received at least one does of vaccine and 73.6% are fully vaccinated.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Health Group Begins Statewide Campaign to Urge Latinos to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

AltaMed Health Services has announced a partnership with community health centers across California to encourage Latinos to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “From San Diego to Sacramento, Latinos continue to face structural barriers to access vaccines,” AltaMed Health Services President/CEO Castula De La Rocha said in a statement. “We have over 50 years of experience tackling health care disparities, and we are approaching vaccination rates with proven community-led interventions.”
San Diego County, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Evacuations Ordered as Wildfire Burns 1,200 Acres on Riverside-San Diego County Line

A wildfire that ignited Saturday afternoon at the edge of the Cleveland National Forest and quickly grew to 1,200 acres has prompted evacuation orders. The massive wildfire, 0% contained, spans both Riverside and San Diego counties. On the San Diego County side, the blaze, dubbed the Chaparral Fire, is burning along Cold Springs Road, northwest of De Luz, near the county line.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Wonderfront Fest Postponed Again, to 2022, Due to Concerns Over COVID-19 Surge

The fall Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival has been postponed due to a surge of COVID-19 cases in California and across the nation, organizers announced Thursday. According to a joint statement from Wonderlust Events, LLC and the Port of San Diego, this year’s event, set for Nov. 19-21, was put off after “weeks of discussions and research” with county, state and national public health officials.

