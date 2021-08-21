Delta Surge Continues with 1,498 New Cases, 2 Deaths, 47 More Hospitalized

A young man is vaccinated against COVID-19 at a county clinic. Courtesy County News Center

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge, San Diego County health officials reported another 1,498 COVID-19 cases, two deaths and 47 additional hospitalizations Saturday.

The county Health and Human Services Agency also reported that the number of people currently hospitalized with the virus increased to more than 750. One month ago, that number was 200.

Patients in intensive care rose by two to 145, an increase of nearly 100 people over the past month.

Saturday’s data brought the county’s totals to 322,620 cases and 3,848 fatalities since the pandemic began.

A total of 19,053 tests were reported Saturday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 8.7%.

Almost all of the new cases involve people who have not been vaccinated. As of Aug. 18, 84.2% of San Diego residents aged 12 and older have received at least one does of vaccine and 73.6% are fully vaccinated.

City News Service contributed to this article.