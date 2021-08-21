Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

HPD: Two people shot at Galleria-area business; police ask people to avoid the area

Posted by 
KHOU
KHOU
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LyCCf_0bZ5HAGc00

At least two people were shot Saturday in the Galleria area.

Houston police tweeted just before 6 p.m. that officers were responding to a business in the 4700 block of Westheimer Road, just east of the 610 West Loop.

Investigators said police are searching for the suspects at this time.

They're asking that everyone avoid the area if possible.

The condition of the two people shot and their role in the incident has not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
37K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Shooting#Police#Galleria#Hpd#Hpd#Pio#4715 Westheimer#Houstonpolice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy