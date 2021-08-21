HPD: Two people shot at Galleria-area business; police ask people to avoid the area

At least two people were shot Saturday in the Galleria area.

Houston police tweeted just before 6 p.m. that officers were responding to a business in the 4700 block of Westheimer Road, just east of the 610 West Loop.

Investigators said police are searching for the suspects at this time.

They're asking that everyone avoid the area if possible.

The condition of the two people shot and their role in the incident has not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.