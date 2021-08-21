Mattress Firm hosts blood drives at Coastal Bend locations

Mattress Firm hosted their 4th annual Need for Life summer blood drive on Saturday.

The company invited everyone out to donate blood and get a chance at winning several prizes including a shopping spree, gas cards and more. Drives were held at all three Mattress Firm locations in Corpus Christi, Portland, and Calallen.

"I've been donating since I was 17 years old, I'm like 'if I can do it as a kid', you're coming in at say 40 years old, you can do it," said medical assistant D'Andrea Martinez.

Every donation can help save up to three lives. To donate blood you'll have to pass a health screening, and have a valid ID.