Special Weather Statement issued for Dickson, Hickman, Humphreys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 14:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Dickson; Hickman; Humphreys A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Dickson, east central Humphreys and northwestern Hickman Counties through 700 PM CDT At 629 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near McEwen, or 11 miles east of Waverly, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dickson, Centerville, McEwen, Hurricane Mills, Nunnelly and Pinewood. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 151 and 173. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH