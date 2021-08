7:25 p.m. — Strong to severe storms northwest and southwest of the Beltway, pushing south. Two intense storms, northwest and southwest of the Beltway, have triggered severe thunderstorms warnings. The storm to northwest is just south of Clarksburg in Montgomery County and is pushing south toward Poolesville and should enter northern Fairfax County between 7:45 and 8 p.m. The storm to the southwest is just west of Manassas and Centreville and is seeping south toward southern Fauquier County.