Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Man dead after being shot during argument in Phoenix

Posted by 
12 News
12 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qV9ut_0bZ5Fao800

A man has died after being shot during an argument in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

The victim was involved in an argument with a group of people around 1 p.m. before being shot near 10th Street and Buckeye Road, according to police.

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died, police said.

The suspect allegedly left the scene before police arrived. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is available.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#News Youtube
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 7

Community Policy