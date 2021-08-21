Man dead after being shot during argument in Phoenix

A man has died after being shot during an argument in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

The victim was involved in an argument with a group of people around 1 p.m. before being shot near 10th Street and Buckeye Road, according to police.

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died, police said.

The suspect allegedly left the scene before police arrived. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is available.

