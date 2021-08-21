Cancel
Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, tied for lead in Northern Trust, have extra day to prepare for final round

By Associated Press
ESPN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith were tied for the lead Saturday in the Northern Trust, and neither could have imagined how they got there. Smith had never shot better than 62 -- twice this year on the PGA Tour, once at his home club in Brisbane, Australia -- when he stood over a 12-foot putt on the 18th hole at Liberty National for a chance at the 13th sub-60 round on the PGA Tour.

