Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, tied for lead in Northern Trust, have extra day to prepare for final round

Star-power shined bright atop the leaderboard through Round 1 of action at the Northern Trust on Thursday, and that was once again the case in Round 2 on Friday, even as some of the names near the top shifted around. While Jon Rahm slowed a bit after his fast start to the week and Justin Thomas struggled early in Round 2, both recovered well as Tony Finau joined the duo in contention as one of the big movers. Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth also made big pushes entering the weekend.