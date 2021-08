STAMFORD, Conn. -- Trevor Zegras said he's ready to take the next step in his development this season as a top center in a full-time role with the Anaheim Ducks. "Last year, with it being the whole COVID-19 year, I feel like I didn't really get to experience the day-to-day life in the NHL," Zegras said at the Smashfest Charity Ping-Pong Challenge on Aug. 12. "I'm pretty excited to just get back to normal, kind of experience your first NHL season. I kind of just want to go there, be the best player I can be and try and help the team any way I can."