Conor McGregor rips Khabib Nurmagomedov over comments about Jose Aldo: ‘All you do is talk like a b*tch’
A few years ago, Conor McGregor would go out of his way to take shots at Jose Aldo to get under his skin and now the former two-division UFC champion is coming to his defense. During a recent appearance at a press conference in Russia, retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked about Aldo after he put on an impressive performance against Pedro Munhoz.www.mmafighting.com
