Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas live stream, play by play, results, start time info

Tonight (Sat, Aug. 21) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, eight-division world champion and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) returns to the ring for the first time in 25 months. His opponent was due to be WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr, but due to a retinal tear he had to withdraw and has been replaced by WBA champion Yordenis Ugas (26-4, 12 KOs). Pacquiao was the champion “in recess” after winning the WBA title from Keith Thurman in 2019, but this is the WBA and you know how sanctioning bodies are with the farcical belt system. Whatever the case, Ugas was scheduled to be in the co-main and instead gets bumped up to main event.