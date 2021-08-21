Bay Street will reopen Saturday following immediate closure over concerns in Berkman Plaza II demolition

UPDATE: Bay Street will reopen Saturday night following an immediate closure due to structural concerns associated with the demolition of the Berkman Plaza II.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted that the situation at the demolition site has been secured and that at approximately 8:30 p.m. Bay Street will reopen.

Riverwalk will remain closed at this time.

Original Story

Sections of Bay Street and the Riverwalk are closed due to structural concerns associated with the demolition of the Berkman Plaza II, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced Friday night.

Curry Tweeted, "Out of an abundance of caution and on the advice of engineers and experts monitoring the Berkman II Plaza demolition we will immediately begin closing sections of Bay Street and the Riverwalk due to structural concerns associated with the demolition."

First Coast News spoke with Councilman Reggie Gaffney who said at around 3:30 p.m. Friday, the building's owners sent him a report from an independent contractor/inspector that said that the building was "structurally unsafe."

He then submitted the report to the city around 4 p.m. to see what the city wanted to do. Gaffney also said he’s working with the city to develop a plan on what’s next.

During a press conference, late Friday night, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Chief Kieth Powers said crews working on the demolition were trying to take a piece of concrete from one of the higher levels of the building, but the removal did not go the way they expected.

Out of an abundance of caution, crews were removed from the site, and engineers working with the building's contractor responded to evaluate the situation.

After evaluating the site, it was recommended that the city close Bay Street from Marsh to Liberty Street and the Riverwalk as well, Powers said. The closure was recommended to make sure authorities are protecting vehicles and pedestrians that are traveling in the area.

Berkman one residents have already been notified that there is no potential danger to them.

"If there was any concern whatsoever for any imminent danger, those residents would've already been evacuated before we held the press conference tonight," Powers said. "Again the closing of Bay Street and the Riverwalk was done out of an abundance of caution."

Authorities are planning on reopening Bay Street and the Riverwalk in the next 24 to 48 hours.

On Saturday, more engineers are coming to look at the building and see how they can safely secure the piece of concrete.

About 30 officers with Jacksonville Sheriff's Office are rerouting traffic and will be directing drivers throughout the weekend.

RELATED VIDEO: