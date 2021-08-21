Cancel
Final Score: Dodgers 4, Mets 3 — California Ugh

By Richard Staff
Amazin' Avenue
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough a one-run game should presumably feel close, it almost felt as if the Mets were losers when they went down in the first inning of their 4-3 loss to the Dodgers. Returning to Los Angeles, Rich Hill gave up home runs to two of the first three hitters he faced in the form of Trea Turner and fellow senior citizen Albert Pujols, putting the Mets in a 2-0 by the end of the first. To his credit, Hill more or less kept the Dodgers at bay for the rest of his time on the hill as a fourth inning homer from Chris Taylor brought in the only other run in his five innings of work.

www.amazinavenue.com

