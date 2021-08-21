Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilton, CT

Nickolas Davatzes, A+E Networks Co-Founder and Cable TV Innovator, Dies at 79

By Trilby Beresford
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RznIb_0bZ5Dxw100

Nickolas Davatzes, CEO Emeritus of A+E Networks, died Saturday at his home in Wilton, Connecticut, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. He was 79.

Davatzes co-founded A+E in 1983 and served as president and CEO of the network until 2005, when he was succeeded by Abbe Raven.

Davatzes created and developed the channel in 1984 as the Arts & Entertainment Network. In a statement, Raven called him “an incredible leader, innovator, mentor, and humanitarian” who “set the standard for excellence in television programming, integrity in business and extraordinary leadership.”

In 1995, Davatzes went on to launch The History Channel. During his career, Davatzes advocated for education and public affairs initiatives in the cable industry. In 2006, he was presented with the National Humanities Medal by George W. Bush.

“Nick Davatzes made an indispensable contribution to the growth and success of A+E,” said Frank A. Bennack Jr., executive vice chairman and former CEO of Hearst. “Additionally, if any individual can be thought of as the father of The HISTORY Channel, the highly successful franchise born out of A+E, it was Nick. He was an incredibly talented and strongly committed head of both channels for decades when they grew to domestic and international prominence. He was, importantly, for me, for Steve Swartz and all of Nick’s friends at Hearst, a beloved colleague who will be deeply missed. Our condolences go to his wonderful family and all who loved him.”

Bob Iger, executive chairman of The Walt Disney Co., said of Davatzes: “Nick was a towering figure in the early days of cable television, helping build some of the most iconic brands in the media landscape. An incredible leader, Nick was a person of true integrity and was always a wonderful partner to all of us at Disney.”

In November 1999, Davatzes was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.

Paul Buccieri, president and chairman of A+E Networks Group, also remembered Davatzes in a tribute. “Nick was an extraordinary person and leader, and one of the true giants of the cable industry,” he said. “He launched A&E and The HISTORY Channel, two of the most successful brands in television. Nick believed in the power of media not only to brighten people’s lives, but also to inform and enrich communities. He leaves a tremendous legacy of support for education and the humanities. Nick is at the heart of everything that is A+E Networks and was the soul of our organization. All of us owe a great debt to Nick and he will be sorely missed.”

In Raven’s tribute, he said that Davatzes’ legacy “lives on as A+E Networks continues to reflect his leadership, his values, his passion for entertainment, and his principles.”

Survivors include his wife, Dorothea; sons George and Nicholas Davatzes; and grandchildren Julia, Nicholas, Elias and Lilly.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilton, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Wilton, CT
Entertainment
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Iger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cable Tv#Cable Television#A E Networks Co Founder#Cable Tv Innovator#Hearst#The History Channel#The Walt Disney Co#A E Networks Group#A E
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
Deadline

Bill McGoldrick Joins Chernin Entertainment As EVP Of Film & Television

Bill McColdrick has found his next job after stepping down as President of Original Content at NBCUniversal Entertainment Networks and Direct-to-Consumer last November amid restructuring. The well-liked veteran TV development executive has joined Peter Chernin’s Chernin Entertainment as EVP of Film and Television. McGoldrick is one of three senior executive additions at the company’s team over the past several months, along with Starz’s Juan Alfonso, who was appointed SVP of Film and Television, and Fox 21’s Vibiana Molina, tapped as EVP of Business Affairs. Additionally, Christina Porter and Jordan Compton have joined the team as Creative Executives. Following the existing company structure,...
TV & VideosTrendHunter.com

Compassion-Building TV Networks

WarnerMedia has announced its plans to launch a new preschool-inspired network, Cartoonito, on HBO Max and Cartoon Network. This new network will offer a modern approach to preschool programming and will focus on humancentric learning. The programming will encourage individuality, originality, creativity, inclusion, and compassion. This new framework was developed in partnership with educational expert Dr. Laura Brown, who explains that humancentric learning helps develop a child's unique potential while also promoting compassion and respect. The selection of preschool shows will include Little Ellen, The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, "Esme & Roy" and the classic "Sesame Stree."
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Bill McGoldrick

Bill McGoldrick Joins Chernin Entertainment in Film and TV Expansion. Chernin Entertainment is staffing up for its film and TV expansion. Former Peacock, USA Network and Syfy head of originals Bill McGoldrick, ex-Starz senior vp originals Juan Alfonso and Fox…. Peacock’s Top Programmer Opens Up About Offering “Something Different” in...
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Worldnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Dan Harris Is Leaving Good Morning America

Dan Harris is officially leaving "Good Morning America." The journalist announced his departure from the ABC morning show on air on August 8 after serving as an anchor on "Good Morning America: Weekend Edition" since 2011. But his career with ABC actually stretches well beyond that. Harris has enjoyed a...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Fans Are Sad Robin Roberts Is Leaving 'GMA' — but She'll Be Back! Here's the Scoop

The hosts of Good Morning America (GMA) are beloved cultural staples, and it's always devastating for fans when they decide to part ways with ABC. Anchor Robin Roberts has previously taken a leave of absence from the show for health-related issues, but it appears that she's once more leaving the production. After posting a sweet goodbye message to Instagram, fans want to know: Why did Robin Roberts leave GMA?
TV & VideosPosted by
Best Life

This Is Who Will Host "Jeopardy!" Now That Mike Richards Is Out

It's been a dramatic few weeks for what is usually a relaxing trivia show. After much controversy surrounding the hiring of Mike Richards as the new Jeopardy! host, Richards has decided to step down from the gig before it even began. The decision was confirmed in an internal memo Richards sent to Jeopardy! staffers on Aug. 20 that was also released to the press.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Host Announces Break From Show

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is going on vacation. The longtime ABC News anchor revealed that Thursday was her last time on the morning show for a few weeks. She is not leaving to host Jeopardy! though. She assured fans she will be back in the fall. On Thursday,...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Anchor Leaving, Reveals Exit During Live Broadcast

Good Morning America anchor Dan Harris is leaving the news program. Harris made the announcement on the series on Sunday morning, telling his co-hosts and viewers that he would be leaving in two months. According to Deadline, Harris' departure from Good Morning America comes over two decades after he joined the team at ABC News.
TV & VideosPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Officially Names Its Permanent Hosts

Jeopardy! has officially named Alex Trebek‘s successor. The show has hosted a series of guest hosts since Alex passed away last year. Many celebrities have lobbied for the job, but ultimately executive producer Mike Richards was named new Jeopardy! host. Actress Mayim Bialik, best known for her roles in Blossom...
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Talk Show Could Be Returning to TV

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell recently revealed that she has been asked about coming back to the daytime talk show world. The SMILF star, 59, is not sure about a revival of The Rosie O'Donnell Show, noting that her time might have passed. O'Donnell hosted her eponymous talk show from 1996 to 2002, winning 10 Daytime Emmy Awards.
Worldabc11.com

'GMA' anchor Dan Harris to leave ABC News after 21 years

NEW YORK -- After more than 20 years with ABC News, "Good Morning America" weekend co-anchor Dan Harris announced Sunday that he's leaving the company in two months. The former "Nightline" co-anchor said he made the "difficult decision" so he can focus on "Ten Percent Happier," a meditation-focused movement he started after having a panic attack on-air.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

ABC Orders ‘Judge Steve Harvey,’ Sticking the Comedian in a Courtroom to Rule on Actual Cases

The comedian who knows a thing or two about family feuds is now actually going to have the final say. Steve Harvey, who hosts “Celebrity Family Feud” for ABC (as well as the syndicated daytime civilian “Family Feud”), has been tapped to host a new courtroom series for the Alphabet network. With the working title “Judge Steve Harvey,” ABC has ordered 10 episodes of what it’s billing a “courtroom comedy series.” But the cases will be real: Harvey will welcome real-life people into his courtroom to rule on conflicts ranging from family disputes and sour friendships to actual small claims. “Steve...
TV & VideosPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Anchor Rob Nelson exits struggling cable channel NewsNation

Veteran news anchor Rob Nelson is leaving Nexstar Media Group’s NewsNation less than a year after the struggling cable news channel’s launch. Nelson had been the anchor of “NewsNation Prime,” the nightly prime-time news program on the Chicago-based national channel. He joined the startup after stints at ABC’s New York station WABC-TV and ABC News.

Comments / 0

Community Policy