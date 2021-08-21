Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Justin Bieber Coming To Vegas For Three-Day Concert Experience with Famous Friends

By Toni Gonzales
Off the Strip
Off the Strip
 7 days ago

By Toni Gonzales

No one can do Las Vegas in one day, and that includes Justin Bieber. The pop superstar announced a three day Las Vegas experience, and he’s invited some of his biggest, most popular friends. Officially called Justin Bieber & Friends, The Las Vegas Weekender , it is an entire entertaining affair for the music lover and Vegas visitor. Live performances by David Guetta, The Kid LAROI, Jaden Smith and Kehlani. But what is a Las Vegas experience without a party, a side of pool time, a pop-experience and of course, an intimate concert with the Biebs? And get this, it lasts for three entire days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t5qtT_0bZ5Dkho00
Justin Bieber’s most recent Instagram

Guests will get all of that along with their choice accommodations from The LINQ, Treasure Island, Resorts World, the Wynn or the Encore. The headquarters for most of the ‘experience’ will be at the Wynn & Encore.

Bieber has been spending a lot of time in Vegas. In fact, he was just here in July. One could say he was doing a run through of his upcoming three day Las Vegas experience. Bieber performed three times in a 24-hour period. The Bieber bonanza began at the Encore Theater on Friday, July 9 for a 18-song set, including a song with The Kid LAROI for their newly released song “Stay.”Then, hours later he hit up XS Nightclub. On Saturday he made an appearance at the grand opening of Delilah before taking to the supper clubs stage for another performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IFoiH_0bZ5Dkho00
Justin Bieber performing in Las Vegas in July at Delilah Lounge

As for the upcoming party, book your time off and travel for early October. First night of festivities starts on the 7th.

Schedule of events:


Thursday 7th October

Arrival + Opening party at XS nightclub.

10pm-late


Friday 8th October

Pool party at Encore beach club.

11am-7pm

Secret after-party


Saturday 9th October

Justin Bieber activation: his favorite food/drink pop ups, a half pipe and skate park.

2-6pm

Justin Bieber headline show at XS.

10pm-late.


Sunday 10th October

Departure

Packages for Justin Bieber & Friends, The Las Vegas Weekender start at $1099 and can be purchased at the Pollen website . There is an option for a payment plan if the $1099 is too steep a price to pay all at once. And the experience does have a Covid-19 money back guarantee.

