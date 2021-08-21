Cancel
38 Western New York health organizations recommend masking, regardless of vaccination status

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumlocalnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThirty-eight Western New York health organizations are recommending everyone wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. They released a statement Saturday, recommending people wear masks during large outdoor gatherings. The organizations that signed the statement are all part of the COVID-19 Working Group, a coalition of doctors, healthcare professionals and...

