Illinois Senate Republican leader has breakthrough COVID-19 case a day after GOP Day at State Fair

SPRINGFIELD – Wednesday, August 18th is Governor’s Day at the Illinois State Fair. While Governor Pritzker attends much of the fair, this is his day to host special guests. There are many exciting things to see and do at the Illinois State Fair, here are just a few highlights of the events for Wednesday: • Swine, Cattle, and Goat Shows beginning gat 8:00 AM, 9:00 AM, 10:00 AM, and 11:00 AM • STEAM Exhibit at the Orr Building • Harness Racing begins as 12:00 PM at the Continue Reading