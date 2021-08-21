Illinois Senate Republican leader has breakthrough COVID-19 case a day after GOP Day at State Fair
Illinois Senate GOP leader Dan McConchie said he tested positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19 a day after attending Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair. McConchie, of Hawthorne Woods, revealed the positive test Friday. On Saturday, his office said he had been vaccinated earlier in the spring and has “very mild symptoms.” Contact tracing was begun immediately after he received the positive test result, his office said.www.gazettextra.com
Comments / 0