GREEN BAY – The Jets took the lead for good right before halftime and the Packers were blanked in the second half of a 23-14 preseason loss on Saturday at Lambeau Field. No. 3 QB Kurt Benkert played all but the last few minutes for Green Bay, finishing 18-of-25 for 151 yards with one touchdown, one interception, and an 83.9 passer rating. His leading receiver was Malik Taylor with four catches for 66 yards. The TD pass went to TE Jake Sternberger, giving the Packers a short-lived 14-10 lead in the second quarter.