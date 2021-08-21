Tom Hall, Grammy award-winning country music's hitmaking 'Storyteller,' dies at 85

Charlie Daniels’ loved ones are still feeling the great loss of the country music icon. The singer passed away in 2020 after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke at age 83. "We were shocked," Daniels’ manager David Corlew told People magazine on Thursday. "Some of us are still in shock. None of us really believe that we’re going to live forever. But because of Charlie’s energy level and his attitude towards work, we didn’t see his passing coming. We were just waiting out the COVID. If Charlie was still with us, we’d have 300 dates on the books. Of all the parts of his career, entertaining people is what he loved the most."