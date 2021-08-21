Tom Hall, Grammy award-winning country music's hitmaking 'Storyteller,' dies at 85

Country Music Hall of Famer Tom T. Hall has died at age 85. NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country Music Hall of Fame legend Tom T. Hall died on Friday, August 20th. He was 85. Hall was nicknamed “The Storyteller” by Tex Ritter, another country great, for his songwriting style. His hits included “Harper Valley P.T.A.” which became a major crossover smash for Jeanie C. Riley in 1968, “That’s How I Got To Memphis,”, Homecoming,” and “(Old Dogs, Children, and) Watermelon Wine,” “A Week in a Country Jail,” “I Love,” “Country Is”, “I Care,” and many more. His songs have been recorded by the likes of Johnny Cash, Alan Jackson, Waylon Jennings, George Jones, and Loretta Lynn. Hall was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008 and was a Grand Ole Opry member since 1971. Rolling Stone included the Olive Hill, Kentucky native on their ‘100 Greatest Songwriters’ list.
