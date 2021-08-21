Cancel
Mental Health

Fighting to Create a True Self

By Reviewed by Vanessa Lancaster
psychologytoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing authentic has merits for people pleasers or those who feel they must put up a facade. Research posits that much of what makes up an individual's self is determined by genetics, conditioning, and environment. Creating self entails recognizing thought origins, practicing new behavior, and being aware of the proneness...

www.psychologytoday.com

Mental Healthspring.org.uk

The Emotional Sign That You Have A High IQ

How high intelligence could have a mental cost for some. Disorders of mood could be the price some people pay for high intelligence, research finds. Psychologists have found that higher childhood IQ is linked to features of bipolar disorder in young adulthood. The research adds fuel to the debate over...
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

The Major Personality Trait Linked To Depression Risk

The conclusion comes from 21,000 Swedish twins who completed personality tests. Negative emotionality is the strongest risk factor for depression among personality traits, research finds. Negative emotionality is essentially being highly neurotic and involves finding it hard to deal with stress and experiencing a lot of negative emotions and mood...
Mental Healthhigherperspectives.com

How Narcissists Play The Victim To Turn The Tables On You

The most dangerous part of having a narcissist in your life is that you usually don't realize it until it's too late. Narcissists are really skilled at coming off charming and manipulating you into falling for their act. It's only once you fall in their grasp that they start to show you their true colors.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Narcissist types and what makes each tick

Chances are you've met a narcissist. Someone who thinks they're better than everyone else, dominates the conversation and loves the limelight. But scientists are increasingly realizing that not all narcissists are the same—some are, in fact, extremely insecure. In our new paper, published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, we...
Mental HealthPosted by
Fatherly

7 Phrases That Accidentally Make You Sound Like a Narcissist

Even when you have the best intentions, it’s easy to mistakenly sound like a narcissist or a selfish person. Consider this: Someone comes to you with a problem. Instead of asking them for their advice, you say matter of factly “If I were you…” and launch into your advice. While your desire may have been pure, the person to whom you’re speaking can easily think, Listen to this jerk, telling me what to do. No, this doesn’t mean that you should entirely change your tone or never offer advice; rather, you should be more understanding of circumstances and intent. For instance, in the above example, you might take the extra step of asking the person if they’d like your advice before launching into it.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

What Is Emotional Dysregulation?

Dysregulation is defined as “any excessive or otherwise poorly managed mechanism or response.”. When someone exhibits more extreme emotion dysregulation, they may be diagnosed with a mental health disorder. Tips to help with emotion regulation include exercise, deep breathing, yoga, and acceptance. Cowritten by Sarah Sperber and Tchiki Davis, Ph.D.
Mental HealthDiscover Mag

The Neurological Differences Between Psychopaths and Sociopaths

Both psychopaths and sociopaths are severe types of an antisocial behavior, capable of extreme violence and a disregard for the feelings and experiences of other individuals. While they both undoubtedly present a danger to society, they also have significant differences, which start to manifest at birth. “The psychopath is born...
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

This Personality Trait Indicates High IQ

People with high intelligence tend to have this quality. Extravert get higher scores on IQ tests, a study finds. People who are outgoing, talkative and energetic perform better on tests of verbal and abstract reasoning, psychologists found. Extraverts are generally self-confident and cheerful and can also be impulsive, sensation-seekers. The...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Narcissists' behavior is driven by the pursuit of social status

To have success and be respected; isn't that what everybody wants? Narcissists, however, take it a step further. Their motivation of pursuing social status is so strong that it can overshadow other motives for behavior, such as the motive to maintain close relationships. Narcissists make every effort to achieve and maintain their desired social status. When successful, they turn to self-glorifying. When their social status is threatened, they may flinch, blame others, or resort to threats and intimidation. In our performance-oriented society, the search for status is deeply rooted. This can fuel and reinforce narcissistic behavior from childhood. When people learn to narrowly focus on their status gains and losses, a possible consequence is that they treat the world as an arena for ruthless status competition.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

How Do I Loathe Thee? Let Me Count the Ways

Language serves as a starting point for understanding personality. People use language differently when describing "liked" versus "disliked" others. Recent research demonstrates some interesting points of agreement and disagreement in personal descriptions. Tolstoy famously suggested that all happy families were alike, and that unhappy families were unique in their discontent....
Kidspsychologytoday.com

3 Great Ways to Manage Teen Anxiety

Per the CDC, approximately 7% of children ages 3-17 have been diagnosed with anxiety. A teen may have an anxiety disorder if their fears disrupt daily functioning, resulting in behaviors like school refusal. Anxiety-reducing techniques that can be taught to teens include mindful noticing and giving their anxiety a name.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

What is it That Makes Some People Just Plain Mean?

People high in psychopathy may be mean, but not all mean people are psychopaths. New research supports the value of looking at meanness on its own terms. People who are mean become even meaner due to their inability to show or express the qualities associated with love. You almost certainly...
psychologytoday.com

Dealing With Defensive Walls

People who experience trauma may build defensive walls to help protect them psychologically. While this may work as a defense mechanism in the moment, it can create problems for future relationships. Some signs that a partner has their defensive walls up include meltdowns, hyperactivity, acting like a martyr, and more.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

In Therapy: Understanding and Working With Body Language

Discussing a patient's body language can be just as therapeutic as addressing what they say. Therapists may take patients' nonverbal signs of distress as a cue to change topics, but this may be at the peril of the treatment. Therapists must monitor their own body language so as not to...
Mental HealthScience News

Psychology has struggled for a century to make sense of the mind

One of the most infamous psychology experiments ever conducted involved a carefully planned form of child abuse. The study rested on a simple scheme that would never get approved or funded today. In 1920, two researchers reported that they had repeatedly startled an unsuspecting infant, who came to be known as Little Albert, to see if he could be conditioned like Pavlov’s dogs.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Is Free Will a Farce?

Research shows conflicting results as to whether people tend to think first or act first based on past experiences. Learning to pause before responding can help people overcome unhealthy patterns. The brain can be rewired through neuroplasticity. What is neuroscience?. Neuroscience is the study of how the nervous system develops...
Career Development & Advicetheorangetimes.com

To Choose The Self

To search for one’s purpose in a world of uncertainty is a noble pursuit. People rarely take the time to discover what makes them excited for each coming day or what makes them feel hope for both the world and themselves. Some believe there are no greater purposes, that we...
Mental HealthInc.com

This Science-Backed Technique Kills Anxiety and Stress Using Just One Word

Can you reduce your own stress and anxiety by saying just one word? You can--and there's scientific research that shows how it works. That insight comes from Marina Harris, Ph.D., a sports psychologist at North Carolina State University and a former competitive gymnast who retired from the sport due to an injury. In an article at Psychology Today, Harris described how she struggled with anxious thoughts herself, until she discovered cue-controlled relaxation. Cue controlled-relaxation is a technique that pairs a calming relaxation exercise with a specific cue, such as a word or phrase, until one evokes the other in a conditioned response. If the mere smell of coffee brewing in the morning makes you feel more alert, that could be an example of a conditioned response you've already learned.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Dana Basu of everGROW: “ONCE YOU OVERCOME THE FEAR, THEN YOU GET TO BE IN CHARGE!”

ONCE YOU OVERCOME THE FEAR, THEN YOU GET TO BE IN CHARGE! This is the culmination of all of the previous steps. Learning to recognize how your perfectionism is hurting you, to see the opportunity in failure, to recognize the impermanence of all feelings, and to build your distress tolerance skills, that is when you take back control over your life! Instead of making decisions out of fear of failure, you get to make decisions about what is right for you, your work, and your life. And that is incredibly rewarding!

