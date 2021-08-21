Fighting to Create a True Self

To have success and be respected; isn't that what everybody wants? Narcissists, however, take it a step further. Their motivation of pursuing social status is so strong that it can overshadow other motives for behavior, such as the motive to maintain close relationships. Narcissists make every effort to achieve and maintain their desired social status. When successful, they turn to self-glorifying. When their social status is threatened, they may flinch, blame others, or resort to threats and intimidation. In our performance-oriented society, the search for status is deeply rooted. This can fuel and reinforce narcissistic behavior from childhood. When people learn to narrowly focus on their status gains and losses, a possible consequence is that they treat the world as an arena for ruthless status competition.
