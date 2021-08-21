Flash Flood Warning issued for Cheatham, Dickson, Houston, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 18:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cheatham; Dickson; Houston; Montgomery FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN CHEATHAM, DICKSON, NORTHEASTERN HOUSTON AND SOUTHERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 626 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain continue across the warned area. Between 3 and 9 inches of rain have fallen and flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dickson, Erin, White Bluff, Burns, Charlotte, Vanleer, Slayden, Cunningham and Cheatham Dam. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE