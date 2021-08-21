Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheatham County, TN

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cheatham, Dickson, Houston, Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 18:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cheatham; Dickson; Houston; Montgomery FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN CHEATHAM, DICKSON, NORTHEASTERN HOUSTON AND SOUTHERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 626 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain continue across the warned area. Between 3 and 9 inches of rain have fallen and flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dickson, Erin, White Bluff, Burns, Charlotte, Vanleer, Slayden, Cunningham and Cheatham Dam. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dickson County, TN
County
Cheatham County, TN
County
Montgomery County, TN
City
Dickson, TN
County
Houston County, TN
City
White Bluff, TN
City
Cunningham, TN
City
Charlotte, TN
City
Burns, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#18 26 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy