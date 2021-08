ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Aug. 21, at approximately 7:00 p.m., one vehicle crashed through the front entrance of Vincenzo’s Pizzeria on 303 N. Main St in Elmira. According to Sgt. Christopher Zelko, of the Elmira Police Department, the individual lost control of the brakes on their vehicle resulting in the crash. Sgt. Zelko also noted there are no known injuries at this time.