Beaver County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Beaver, Texas by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 18:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Beaver; Texas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BEAVER AND EASTERN TEXAS COUNTIES At 627 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Liberal, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Tyrone, Hardesty, Baker, Adams, Boyd, Turpin and Floris. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

