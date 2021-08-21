Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Elder, Cache, Davis, Morgan, Weber by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 17:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Box Elder; Cache; Davis; Morgan; Weber The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Weber County in northern Utah Southwestern Cache County in northern Utah Southeastern Box Elder County in northern Utah Northern Davis County in northern Utah West central Morgan County in northern Utah * Until 615 PM MDT * At 526 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Corinne to 10 miles north of Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ogden, Layton, Brigham City, Hill Air Force Base, Roy, Clearfield, Syracuse, Clinton, North Ogden, South Ogden, Washington Terrace, Riverdale, Hyrum, Hooper, South Weber, Perry, Wellsville, Willard, Marriott-Slaterville and Uintah. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 331 and 370. Interstate 84 between mile markers 82 and 94. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH