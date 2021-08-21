Flood Advisory issued for Dubois by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-21 19:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dubois The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Dubois County in south central Indiana * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 726 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jasper and Ireland.alerts.weather.gov
