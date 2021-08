Nine-year-old David Petersen became a Dodgers fan in much the same way Dodgers fans of all generations did, by cheering for a team other than the New York Yankees. Growing up in Dallas, Texas, however, Petersen’s motivation was born not out of geography, but out of a quest to collect baseball cards. The year was 1971 and Dallas did not yet have a major league franchise. The Washington Senators would relocate to the Dallas area in 1972.