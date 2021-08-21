Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

The Ram 1500 TRX Is The Most Fun We've Had With Four Wheels This Year

By Jared Rosenholtz
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What makes a vehicle "fun" to drive? That word can mean many things to different people; fun on a track, fun on an off-road course, or maybe fun on a mountain pass. Of all the cars we've driven so far this year, one had us grinning from ear to ear more than the rest; and it's not even a car at all... it's a truck! The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is easily the most insane pickup truck we've ever driven, and we'd go so far to say it's the most outrageous vehicle on sale today.

carbuzz.com

Comments / 1

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ram 1500#Sports Cars#Us Navy#Trx#Mercedes Benz#German#Fca#Stellantis#Easter#Luxury Interior#Chevrolet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

There Is No Other Corvette Like This In The World

Chevrolet has never offered the Corvette as a practical shooting brake. If you need more luggage space, Callaway will extend the rear of any C7 Corvette Coupe and convert it into a stylish shooting brake it calls the AeroWagen. If, however, you prefer the vintage styling of the C3 Corvette, a customized 1973 Chevrolet Corvette shooting brake is currently for sale on Craigslist. This isn't a kit car either; it's a true one-of-a-kind C3 Corvette shooting brake.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Rare 1983 Oldsmobile Hurst/Olds For Sale

In 1982, Oldsmobile split the Cutlass into two different models, the G-Body, rear-wheel-drive Cutlass Supreme, and the A-body, front-wheel-drive Cutlass Ciera. With the Cutlass Supreme, Olds decided to resurrect one of its performance nameplates, the Hurst/Olds. The Hurst/Olds debuted in 1968 as a performance variant of the Olds Cutlass, but...
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1969 Chevy Chevelle SS 396 Is A Muscle Car Dream

Big block power moves this Chevelle. In many ways, certain cars can perfectly define a generation. For the 1960’s it didn't get more iconic than the Chevelle SS. A large displacement engine, simple but accommodating interior, and sporty style is what made the muscle car era and Chevy’s arguably most successful nameplate had everything you'd want to slide behind the wheel to experience.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale As August Rolls On

These are some of the most interesting cars that have made it onto Motorious this week. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we summer rolls on.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Electric Chevy Silverado Will Have Four-Wheel Steering, Giant 24-Inch Wheels

Maybe you'll actually be able to park the thing. Chevy is set to unveil its electric Silverado pickup sometime soon, and the pressure is on to get it right. Ford unveiled its electric F-150 Lightning during a visit from President Joe Biden, and he was impressed, to say the least. GM's truck is promising some mighty specs to counter it and today, the automaker released a few more details.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1969 Ford Torino GT Packs A 428 Cobra Jet

It’s understandable why the Ford Mustang gets so much attention, being a symbol of unbridled freedom and boasting a run of over 50 years and counting. However, if you’re a Ford fan you might also be a fan of the Torino, a car far too many in America and elsewhere have forgotten. One great way to remind everyone of what the Torino is all about is by driving a beautiful, powerful, like this one. To top the cake, this comes with proof of authenticity via Marti Report and one less feature make this a 1 of 1 car.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Maybe The Ram TRX And This Driver Should Stick To The Blacktop

Thanks to the massive Hellcat engine under the hood of the Ram 1500 TRX, most people who get a chance to drive one tend to use it for drag racing rather than its true purpose. In fact, we see drag races featuring the TRX more than we see any sort of off-roading testing, from one against a Camaro ZL1 to another against a tuned Silverado. These are all ridiculous considering that the TRX is supposed to be something of a Baja bruiser. But after seeing the below post from Xtreme Off-Road Park in Texas, maybe TRX drivers ought to stick to the blacktop.
CarsTruth About Cars

Need a 9.4-Liter V8? Chevrolet Has You Covered

With reports coming out everywhere that American muscle cars will be revised into electrified sedans or crossover vehicles, you might find yourself in the market for the biggest V8 you can find before they’re made intentionally scarce. But perhaps you’re keen to enter the drag-racing scene and find the Dodge Demon’s supercharged 6.2-liter insufficient for what could be the last gasp of petroleum-powered insanity.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Huge Collection Of 1930s Ford Barn Finds Explored

This is quite the classic Ford stash. The classic car community has an extremely varied collection of different subgenres. This can range from older speed chasers who love to modify and race their beloved muscle car, or it may just be somebody looking to invest. Regardless of their motives, they all agree. These cars are fun! As far as brands go, it's difficult not to mention the big three GM, Dodge, and Ford. While today we know these brands as only producing one or two high-performance vehicles, in the past almost every car you could buy from these companies would be an instant classic just a short few decades later. When most people think of a classic car they may picture in their head an image of a sleek 1969 Dodge Charger or ‘Cuda. However today we are going farther back in time to the 1930s.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mystery Ford GT Prowling Detroit "Doesn't Belong To Ford"

The Ford GT has stunned onlookers since its inception in the 1960s. Back then it was called the GT40, because of its height in inches. It stunned the world when it won the 24 Hours of Le Mans and it stunned Americans again in 2005 when the reimagined Ford GT hit the streets. Fast forward to 2016 and you can guess what happened both on the track and off.
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

6 Fun Classic Ford F-Series Trucks That Don't Cost a F'ing Fortune

One could argue that Ford trucks collectively built America. While the Model T was the car that saved small towns and big cities alike from the relentless biohazard of horse apples, it was the motorized truck that set the stage for access to goods and services, mobility, and freedom. By the time Ford gave birth to the first Ford F-Series truck in 1948, its reputation had already been burnished by 31 years of truck production. (Before the F-Series, Ford trucks were designated Model TT from 1917 to 1928, Model AA from 1929 to 1932, Model BB from 1933 to 1934, the Model 50 in 1935, the Model 67 in 1936, and no truck-specific alphanumeric designation from 1937 to 1947.)
CarsMotorAuthority

2021 Shelby F-150 Super Snake bites with 775 hp, 0-60 mph in 3.45 seconds

On the tail end of Monterey Car Week, Shelby American unveiled the latest version of its Super Snake street truck. It's based on the redesigned 2021 Ford F-150, and boasts over 775 horsepower. It's available to order now through select Ford dealers. A supercharged version of the familiar Ford "Coyote"...
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

1970 Chevrolet C10 Pickup Has Brute Style And Strength

This truck proves that pickups can be collectibles!. Introduced for the first time in the 1960s, the C/K series of Chevy trucks made by General Motors is one of the most popular pickups ever made, certainly in terms of GM. The model line put a target right on the back of the Ford F-Series trucks, and this has kept a healthy feud going for decades now.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

1985 Chevy Camaro Z/28 IROC-Z With Less Than 2K Miles Available At Auction

The Chevy Camaro Z/28 IROC-Z was the model to get back in the ‘80s. Hailing from the the nameplate’s third-generation, which spanned the 1982 and 1992 model years, the Z/28 IROC-Z hailed from racing and equipped with a variety of equipment to live up its sporting prowess. Now, this particular example from the 1985 model year is up for grabs on Bring-A-Trailer with a mere 1,900 miles on the clock.
CarsTop Speed

These Cars Pack The Smallest V-8 Engines Ever Put In a Road-Going Vehicle

For as long as most of us can remember, V-8 engines are associated with big power and big displacement. Although this is true for most of them, there are those that don’t share their bigger counterparts’ performance capabilities. Nevertheless, some of these engines pack a surprising amount of punch for their size. On top of that, you can find a lot of them in some pretty epic vehicles.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Show Quality 1937 Ford 5-Window Up For Sale

Own a piece of automotive history with this original classic Ford. In 1932, Ford became the first American automaker to put a V8 engine in an affordably priced car, a concept they had nearly perfected for the time by 1937. Although by today’s standards, the engines were severely underpowered, at the time the 1937 Ford V8 Coupe was the fastest thing on the road.
Buying CarsTop Speed

A Very Special Maybach 57S Coupe Never Made It To It’s Original Buyer For The Craziest Reason

Every now and then, we come across highly exclusive vehicles with an interesting story behind them. This is exactly the case with this Maybach 57S Coupe. Maybach is a very old car brand, which was briefly revived by Mercedes, back in 2002. Two versions – the 57 and 62 – were produced, each with their respective derivatives. Although over 3,000 cars were built in total, there were no coupes. That is until German coachbuilder Xenatec stepped in and converted some of the shorter 57S models. This is one of them and it was supposed to be delivered to a certain head of state - something, which never happened.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

9 Mercury Muscle Cars That Help Tell the Brand's Story

Ford's middle child has an interesting history with the hot rod world. When Mercury was created in 1938 by Edsel Ford, it was to ostensibly bridge the large price gap between Ford and luxury brand Lincoln. In keeping with the practice at Chrysler (which encompassed four brands) and General Motors (which had seven nameplates), Ford's new upscale Mercury division would service upwardly mobile buyers with higher trim levels, more interior space, and more potent performance.

Comments / 1

Community Policy