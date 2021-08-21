The Ram 1500 TRX Is The Most Fun We've Had With Four Wheels This Year
What makes a vehicle "fun" to drive? That word can mean many things to different people; fun on a track, fun on an off-road course, or maybe fun on a mountain pass. Of all the cars we've driven so far this year, one had us grinning from ear to ear more than the rest; and it's not even a car at all... it's a truck! The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is easily the most insane pickup truck we've ever driven, and we'd go so far to say it's the most outrageous vehicle on sale today.carbuzz.com
