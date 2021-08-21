First-year head coach Joe Simon reacts to first win at alma mater

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty head coach Joe Simon picked up his first win of his career Friday night. The Leopards downed Western Reserve 30-12. “It’s hard to put into words. My dad is the announcer. He used to be the announcer here when I played. When he announced my name as the head coach, it was a cool moment. Just walking out on the field and seeing so many friends and family and just the support in general is overwhelming. It really is,” Simon said.