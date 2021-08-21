Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

First-year head coach Joe Simon reacts to first win at alma mater

By Danielle Podlaski
27 First News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty head coach Joe Simon picked up his first win of his career Friday night. The Leopards downed Western Reserve 30-12. “It’s hard to put into words. My dad is the announcer. He used to be the announcer here when I played. When he announced my name as the head coach, it was a cool moment. Just walking out on the field and seeing so many friends and family and just the support in general is overwhelming. It really is,” Simon said.

www.wkbn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Simon
Person
Chris Cunningham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alma Mater#American Football#Liberty#Wkbn#Liberty#Leopards#Western Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scott Frost, Nebraska News

On Wednesday morning, Nebraska football fans woke up to some unfortunate news about the state of the program. According to a new report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network, the NCAA is investigating head coach Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” the report states.
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed

In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For Potential College Football Transfers

With the advent of the transfer portal and the new rules allowing for players to change schools once time without sitting out, we’ve seen more and more athletes on the move every year. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, a former Ohio State quarterback, urges caution for some of those considering a transfer.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit: 'I don't like where we're headed' in college football

Kirk Herbstreit is reading the writing on the wall for the future of college football. Following the seismic shifts in the sport’s landscape, Herbstreit spoke about being worried about the future with Zach Klein of WSB-TV Atlanta. “I don’t like where we’re headed right now,” Herbstreit stated. “I don’t like...
Texas StateBurnt Orange Nation

Steve Sarkisian updates the Texas QB situation

Thursday’s media availability with Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian quickly addressed the program’s most pressing question — has Sarkisian made a decision yet in the quarterback competition between junior Casey Thompson and redshirt freshman Hudson Card?. “No, I have not named one, so I guess there’s nothing to share,”...
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Bret Bielema Comment After Win Over Nebraska Is Going Viral

Bret Bielema’s debut as the head coach of the Illinois Fighting Illini went as well as he could’ve anticipated, as they took care of business against the Nebraska Cornhuskers this Saturday. Illinois’ season opener didn’t start off on a great note, especially since starting quarterback Brandon Peters went out in...
Leetonia, OH27 First News

Another local high school football game canceled for tonight

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The high school football game between Leetonia and Mathews has been canceled for Friday night due to a positive COVID-19 test at Leetonia. The game was to be a Mustangs’ home contest, and could possibly be rescheduled for a later date. The Bears have an open...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Scott Frost Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Season-Opening Loss

Just a few hours ago, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts told ESPN’s Gene Wojciechowski that Scott Frost isn’t “coaching for his job” this season. And yet, just a few hours later, Alberts might want to reconsider what he said early today. Nebraska allowed the first points of the day on a brutal safety taken during a special team play.
Kanawha County, WVwvgazettemail.com

Prep football: First-year coaches anxious to scrimmage

Chad Lovejoy wants to see what his players look like in live competition against another team. But Sissonville's first-year coach hasn't had the opportunity yet. His opening scrimmage against South Charleston last weekend was canceled when Kanawha County Schools called off all after-school activities on Friday due to a heat advisory.
High SchoolKingsport Times-News

Lee's Carroll eager to get alma mater heading in right direction

BEN HUR — Inheriting any roster is tough as a new coach, but doing so with an active 23-game losing streak makes it even harder. That’s the project Joey Carroll faces this season, which Lee High enters having not won a game in almost three years. “We’re trying to do...
Nashville, TNKESQ

Vandy gets fresh start under first-time head coach Clark Lea

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Clark Lea sees great potential at Vanderbilt, and the first-time head coach has been busy making changes trying to set his alma mater up for long-term success. Yes, Lea believes winning is possible at Vanderbilt. The Commodores just have to do it their way. Lea says that means seizing the opportunity to build something different and give the program a chance to reach its potential. The former Notre Dame defensive coordinator has been working to remake both the team and the culture since being hired. He also has a fresh investment by Vanderbilt into athletics. The Commodores open the season Sept. 4 hosting East Tennessee State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy