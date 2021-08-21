Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Triston so good he 'felt bad' for Ohtani (3 K's)

MLB
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND -- This is the Triston McKenzie the Indians have been waiting to see. The right-hander sat atop the club’s Top 30 Prospects list on MLB Pipeline for the last few years. Despite McKenzie battling through a handful of injuries, Cleveland was optimistic that his future would still pan out. Although a little bit of doubt may have entered some fans’ minds about his potential at the beginning of the season, McKenzie showed just how much he’s capable of in the Indians’ 5-1 victory over the Angels on Saturday afternoon at Progressive Field.

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Triston Mckenzie
Person
Demarlo Hale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Pipeline#Indians#Mlb Pipeline#Angels#Major League#Triple A#Tigers#American League Mvp#Gps#Progressive Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBSports Illustrated

Triston Mckenzie - So Close To History

Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie was so close to etching his name in Major League Baseball history. The hard-throwing right hander was four outs shy of a perfect game in Sunday’s start against the Tigers in Detroit. There have only been 24 perfect games in MLB History. Who ruined the...
MLBMLB

All eyes on Ohtani (19th SB) at LL Classic

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- As Shohei Ohtani walked toward home plate before leading off the Little League Classic at historic Bowman Field on Sunday night, he made sure to acknowledge all of the Little Leaguers seated behind home plate. Ohtani waved to the youth players and during his first at-bat against...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Severino's slam leads Orioles past Ohtani, Angels 13-1

BALTIMORE (AP) — A day after ending a 19-game losing streak, the major league-worst Baltimore Orioles handled Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels again, getting a grand slam and six RBIs from Pedro Severino in a 13-1 victory on Thursday. Ohtani led off the game with a homer, his...
MLBNBC Washington

Shohei Ohtani Extends Lead Atop Home Run Leaderboard Against Orioles

SEE IT: Shohei Ohtani hits 41st home run of season vs. Orioles originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. A day after Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander helped the Orioles become the first team to hit two home runs in a game against Shohei Ohtani on the mound en route to Baltimore's first win in 20 games, Ohtani got his revenge.
Anaheim, CAMLB

Sho shakes off injury, makes Halos history

ANAHEIM -- Two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani reached yet another incredible milestone on Saturday night, as he became the first Angels player to ever hit at least 40 homers and steal 20 bases in a season. Ohtani reached the mark with his 20th stolen base of 2021, coming in the fifth...
MLBNECN

Five Red Sox Players We've Seen Enough of This Season

Tomase: Five Sox players we've seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn't begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLBdetroitsportsnation.com

Boston Red Sox reportedly contemplating trade for All-Star pitcher

The Boston Red Sox have been surprisingly good in 2021 and they are currently trying to hold on to a 1.5 game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East. With the MLB Trade Deadline coming on Friday afternoon, the Red Sox are reportedly looking to add a pitcher to the mix.
MLBaudacy.com

Jon Lester's advice to Anthony Rizzo revealed a lot about leaving Red Sox

We know the Jon Lester story. Back in the 2014 spring training the Red Sox offered Lester a four-year, $70 million deal, that was remarkably under market value. With the baseline set so low, the Lester camp didn't counter, knowing that the number would have to come in outrageously high in order to meet in the middle. The fear was that the overly-inflated ask would be leaked out, sending negotiations off the rails.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Red Sox who won’t be back next season if they miss the playoffs

The Boston Red Sox are staring regular season failure in the face. A once-unthinkable fate given how they started the year is becoming a reality with every defeat. Boston had been one of the best stories in all of baseball to most of us outside of the Bronx. Despite trading one of the most talented players in all of baseball just two years ago in Mookie Betts, Alex Cora had led this group to the brink of contention, and a strong AL East lead.
MLBNorwich Bulletin

Schwarber making an impact for Red Sox

BOSTON — Chaim Bloom took a lot of heat from fans who believed he didn't do enough at the trade deadline, and maybe you could argue that's true. But sufficient or not, the players he did bring in have made a difference, especially lately. Look no further than Kyle Schwarber on Wednesday night.
MLBMLB

The substitute teacher who throws 100 mph

------------ Stephen Ridings burst onto the MLB scene at Yankee Stadium this August, firing triple-digit fastballs and striking out the side in his big league debut. He seemingly arrived out of nowhere. But it wasn't out of nowhere. Ridings, 26, was a few months removed from Palm Beach Maritime Academy...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Albert Pujols’ Playing Time in Jeopardy

Since day 1 of moving up the 5 freeway from Anaheim to the Dodgers, Albert Pujols has become a fan favorite among Dodger fans. Whether he’s embracing teammates in absolute bear hugs or adding to his Hall of Fame resume, he’s a sight to see. Unfortunately, we’ll be seeing less...
NFLcbslocal.com

Steelers Release 9 Players Ahead Of Mandatory Roster Deadline

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers announced nine cuts as they are preparing to get down to the mandatory 53-man roster limit. The team released tight end Marcus Baugh, running back Tony Brooks-James, cornerback Shakur Brown, defensive tackle TJ Carter, wide receiver Anthony Johnson, cornerback Lafayette Pitts, offensive guard Malcolm Pridgeon, wide receiver Mathew Sexton, and safety Lamont Wade.
MLBchatsports.com

The Game Was Not Good! and so A’s won

So there was a game to-day and White Sox lost that game 5 to 4 in the game. sitting up in 542 r18. its pretty high up here Nice view. For those who never sat in the UD, great Chicago and Sox pictures going back to 1900 lining the concourse. Bought my ticket on Stub for about $10 including fees.
MLBMLB

E-Rod so good, he can't get enough

BOSTON -- If Saturday’s long-awaited debut by Chris Sale was a second Opening Day of sorts for the Red Sox, Sunday was a glimpse at how Boston’s rotation suddenly looks a lot more formidable with pitchers moving into more realistic slots. Eduardo Rodriguez, for example, has the chance to be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy