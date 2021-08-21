Triston so good he 'felt bad' for Ohtani (3 K's)

CLEVELAND -- This is the Triston McKenzie the Indians have been waiting to see. The right-hander sat atop the club’s Top 30 Prospects list on MLB Pipeline for the last few years. Despite McKenzie battling through a handful of injuries, Cleveland was optimistic that his future would still pan out. Although a little bit of doubt may have entered some fans’ minds about his potential at the beginning of the season, McKenzie showed just how much he’s capable of in the Indians’ 5-1 victory over the Angels on Saturday afternoon at Progressive Field.