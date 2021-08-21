Cancel
Nick Davatzes, Cable Pioneer Who Launched A&E Network and History Channel, Dies at 79

By Cynthia Littleton
MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNickolas Davatzes, longtime CEO of A+E Networks who steered the launch of A&E Network and History Channel, died Saturday at his home in Wilton, Conn. He was 79. Davatzes joined the company as CEO in 1983 just as A&E Networks was formed through the merger of fledgling cable channels Entertainment Network, owned by RCA and the Rockefeller family, and ARTS Network, owned by Hearst and ABC. A+E Networks today is a 50-50 joint venture of the Walt Disney Co. and Hearst Corp. Davatzes served as CEO emeritus.

