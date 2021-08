STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Just two weeks away from their first game of the 2021 season, the Georgia Southern Eagles held their final scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday. Georgia Southern redshirt sophomore cornerback Derrick Canteen ended the Eagles final scrimmage of fall camp with an interception. It was fitting, as the Eagles have said repeatedly that the defensive continuity will be a strength for the team this year.