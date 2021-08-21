The Problem Some People See With This 'Spill-Free' TikTok Hack For Saving McDonald's Fries

When's the last time you went through the McDonald's drive-thru and didn't come out with an order of its world-famous fries? It's nearly impossible to resist those delectably crispy potato sticks once their mouthwatering scent wafts into the car, and even if you pulled up to the eatery with zero intentions of getting food for yourself, you might as well tack an extra medium or large fry onto your order to snack on during the drive home so you don't spend the rest of the day regretting your decision to pass them up.