Superman & Lois Adds Tayler Buck as Series Regular for Season 2

Superman and Lois Season 1 Finale Pics Show the Calm Before the Storm. In a matter of hours, Superman and Lois will wrap up its freshman season. However, it won’t be the last time fans will hear about the power couple from Smallville. Earlier this year, The CW renewed the series for a second season, a week after the pilot premiered. And now the television network has released a set of promotional photos for the upcoming season finale. It seems that Clark will meet some familiar faces from his past as he has a chat with Lana Lang at what appears to be a party. But the idyllic situation won’t last, as Superman’s foes are always up to something.