Superman & Lois Adds Tayler Buck as Series Regular for Season 2
The Season 1 finale of Superman & Lois shocked fans of The CW series when, in the episode's final moments, a mysterious craft crash-landed on the Kent farm, and out came Natalie Irons, the daughter of John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) and his Lois Lane on another Earth. While it's clearly a happy development for John Henry, it's something that will have major ramifications in Season 2. Superman & Lois has added Tayler Buck, who plays Natalie, as a series regular for the upcoming season (via TVLine).comicbook.com
