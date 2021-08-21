Tornado Warning issued for Colbert by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Colbert The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Colbert County in northwestern Alabama * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 624 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Iuka, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Colbert County, including the following locations Malone, Mynot, Mt Hester, Margerum, Maud and Allsboro. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN