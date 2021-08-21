Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 18:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Lincoln County in central Oklahoma * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 625 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Davenport, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chandler, Stroud, Davenport, Kendrick and Parkland. This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 169 and 182. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH