Topeka, KS

A new coffee shop has opened in Topeka

By Reina Flores
WIBW
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -There is a new coffee shop on the block, with a twist. “Cafe Quetzal is a coffee shop, community center, and church hybrid all wrapped into one so if you come in during a weekday it would look like your traditional coffee shop and we hope it’s very welcoming and then we will host community events with community members throughout the week and also we will have a church service on Sunday mornings,” said Christine Potter.

