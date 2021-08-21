Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boulder, CO

Boulder police seek information in fatal fight on Arapahoe Avenue

By Web Staff
KDVR.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder police detectives are asking the public for information about a man who died after a Friday night altercation on Arapahoe Avenue. Police said they received reports around 10:35 p.m. Friday of an altercation in the 700 block of Arapahoe Avenue, according to a release from the Boulder Police Department. Officers arrived and began rendering medical aid on the man, who ultimately died from his injuries at a hospital.

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Boulder, CO
Government
Boulder, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime Stoppers#Kdvr#Crimeshurt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy