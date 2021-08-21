Boulder police seek information in fatal fight on Arapahoe Avenue

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder police detectives are asking the public for information about a man who died after a Friday night altercation on Arapahoe Avenue. Police said they received reports around 10:35 p.m. Friday of an altercation in the 700 block of Arapahoe Avenue, according to a release from the Boulder Police Department. Officers arrived and began rendering medical aid on the man, who ultimately died from his injuries at a hospital.