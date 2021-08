Ariana Grande is about to show off her skills as a new coach on the upcoming season of The Voice and her co-stars have some thoughts. In a clip, which was shared on Monday (August 16), Kelly Clarkson hosted Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she asked Jonas if he had any tips for the pop superstar before she takes over his position on the show. "Ariana, as we all know, is one of the best singers in the game, and she's gonna be an incredible coach. I think the only advice I would give is just not to trust any one of you, any word you say," he said with sarcasm, before Legend chimed in. "We've been feeding her lots of useful advice," he said.