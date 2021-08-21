Cancel
Ontario, NY

Deputies: Motorcyclist sent to Strong after being ejected in Rt. 104 crash

FingerLakes1.com
 7 days ago
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports that a Williamson man was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle.

Deputies responded to State Route 104 around 4:45 p.m. on Friday in the town of Ontario.

Bradley Keirsblick, 37, was traveling on a motorcycle approaching a traffic light at Knickerbocker Road when he slowed for traffic and lost control of the bike.

He laid the motorcycle on its side and was ejected from it.

He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and is expected to survive.

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

