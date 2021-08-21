Deputies: Motorcyclist sent to Strong after being ejected in Rt. 104 crash

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports that a Williamson man was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle.

Deputies responded to State Route 104 around 4:45 p.m. on Friday in the town of Ontario.

Bradley Keirsblick, 37, was traveling on a motorcycle approaching a traffic light at Knickerbocker Road when he slowed for traffic and lost control of the bike.

He laid the motorcycle on its side and was ejected from it.

He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and is expected to survive.

