Top 10 Best infant snowsuits for boys Reviews

If you are like me and love the hot, sunny days of summer, you most likely have been in the sun as much as possible. The warm penetrating heat of the sun’s rays stimulate vitamin D production. The correct amount of sunlight exposure for increase in vitamin D depends on one’s natural skin color. Lighter skin tones need as little as 15 minutes of sun exposure, while those with darkest skin tones need up to 60 minutes of sun exposure to receive vitamin D benefits. Being in the sun also feels good. Studies have shown that exposure to the sun offers a myriad of health benefits such as improved immune function, improved quality of sleep, stronger bones, stress reduction, reduces depression and might even offer longer life (as seen in a Swedish study featuring 30,000 women).
