Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Rosa County, FL

Flood Advisory issued for Santa Rosa by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 09:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 622 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Harold, Floridale, Parkerville and Indian Ford. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Mobile#Flood Advisory#Santa Rosa#Doppler#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy