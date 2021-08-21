Flood Advisory issued for Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 09:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 622 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Harold, Floridale, Parkerville and Indian Ford. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.