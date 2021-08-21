Special Weather Statement issued for Catawba, Iredell, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 11:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Catawba; Iredell; Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Catawba, northeastern Lincoln and southern Iredell Counties through 800 PM EDT At 721 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southwest of Statesville, or near Catawba, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and up to half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mooresville, Westport, Troutman, Claremont, Catawba, Lake Norman, Lake Norman State Park, Denver, Lookout Shoals Lake and Sherrills Ford. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH