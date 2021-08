Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: this is the most important series for the Mets all season. While that’s probably been true of each Met series for the past few weeks, that statement certainly applies for the four-game series between the Mets and Dodgers in Los Angeles as well. This time around, the series shifts to Southern California, where the Dodgers have dominated in 2021. At home, LA has gone 39-20. Meanwhile, the Mets are just 24-37 away from Citi Field.