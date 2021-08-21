Former Mid-Del Schools employee arrested, accused of trying to arrange for sex with children, attempting to receive child porn
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former Mid-Del Schools employee was arrested for allegedly attempting to have sex with children and obtain child pornography. Greg Allen Henke was arrested on suspicion of persuading or coercing a minor to engage in sexual activity and attempted receipt of child pornography, according to a probable cause affidavit filed with the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Oklahoma.kfor.com
Comments / 2