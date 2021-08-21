Cancel
Howard, WI

Throwing axes and bringing new business to Howard

By Annie Krall
WBAY Green Bay
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - A new business is opening soon in Howard which is the latest in a growing area of entertainment options for locals. You might not want to try throwing axes at home, but you may want to try it at Razor Axe Throwing. Their soft opening at 2331 Velp Avenue is Monday, August 23, for a small group of co-owners’ friends and family with a grand opening hopefully in the next few weeks. Plus, the possibility of both competitive and non-competitive axe throwing leagues.

