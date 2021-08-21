Throwing axes and bringing new business to Howard

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - A new business is opening soon in Howard which is the latest in a growing area of entertainment options for locals. You might not want to try throwing axes at home, but you may want to try it at Razor Axe Throwing. Their soft opening at 2331 Velp Avenue is Monday, August 23, for a small group of co-owners’ friends and family with a grand opening hopefully in the next few weeks. Plus, the possibility of both competitive and non-competitive axe throwing leagues.