Tom Girardi Officially Disbarred by California Federal Court, State Disbarment Still Pending

By Abigail Adams
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Girardi's brother Robert was designated as the former attorney's permanent conservator in June following his recent dementia diagnosis. Tom Girardi has been disbarred. According to documents filed under the Central District of California and obtained by PEOPLE, Girardi did not contest the decision. Podcast host Emily D. Baker was first to report the 82-year-old's federal disbarment, which was handed down by a judge on Friday.

people.com

