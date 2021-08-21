WWE News: WWE Summerslam Kickoff Show Now Online, Live Notes From the PPV, WWE Selling Exclusive Merchandise
– WWE has posted the Kickoff show for this year’s Summerslam online, which you can watch below. You can follow along with our live coverage here. – PWInsider reports that around 20% of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is taped off in areas that would usually held the larger scale production. There is no large stage for this year’s PPV or a large titantron style video screen. There is instead an old school aisle.411mania.com
Comments / 0