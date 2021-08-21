Cancel
WWE News: WWE Summerslam Kickoff Show Now Online, Live Notes From the PPV, WWE Selling Exclusive Merchandise

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article– WWE has posted the Kickoff show for this year’s Summerslam online, which you can watch below. You can follow along with our live coverage here. – PWInsider reports that around 20% of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is taped off in areas that would usually held the larger scale production. There is no large stage for this year’s PPV or a large titantron style video screen. There is instead an old school aisle.

Comments / 0

