SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Utah Fire Info announced on Saturday that the Parley’s Canyon Fire is now 90 percent contained.

Until the fire is 100 percent contained, one crew with two engines and a helicopter will remain in the area.

Trail closures will remain in effect.

Utah Fire Info said they will no longer be reporting on the incident unless “significant changes occur.”

