BonusCloud Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. One BonusCloud coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. BonusCloud has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $36,940.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.