Coldstack (CLS) Market Cap Achieves $3.12 Million

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.07 or 0.00004197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a market cap of $3.12 million and $196,372.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coldstack has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.