Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Coldstack (CLS) Market Cap Achieves $3.12 Million

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.07 or 0.00004197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a market cap of $3.12 million and $196,372.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coldstack has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cls#Cls#Usdt#Dot#Btcb#Wbnb#Shib#Steth#Coldstack Io#News Updates#Coldstack Daily Enter#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
StocksEntrepreneur

Is Moderna Headed for a Breakout?

A level of support and a resistance line have created an ascending triangle in the chart of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). If the stock breaks through this resistance, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a commercial-stage biotech...

Comments / 0

Community Policy